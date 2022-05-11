Lana Condor Birthday: 6 heartwarming photos of the Moonshot star with her fiance Anthony De La Torre

Fans couldn't help but fall in love with the character of Lara Jean Covey in To All The Boys I've Loved Before films but even more the actor who played it, Lana Condor. The actress made her acting debut as Jubilee in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse but gained more popularity through the Netflix rom-coms. The 25-year-old actress recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, actor/musician Anthony De La Torre with whom she has been in a relationship since 2015. The actress confirmed earlier this year that she said yes and announced her engagement on Instagram with a caption that said, ""Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made." Before her engagement, Lana had already made her relationship with Anthony official on Instagram and her account is full of romantic snaps with him. From quarantine TikToks to other loved-up photos, Lana and Anthony can be seen cuddling up in several amazing photos. As we celebrate the actress' birthday, here's a look at some of her best photos with Anthony and how they are full of couple goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Lana Condor
This adorable photo of Lana and Anthony is a pre-Christmas click that she shared in December last year. We love how cute the couple looks in their matching outfits and along with their furry friends.
This adorable photo captures Lana and Anthony in a loved-up moment as she sweetly plants a kiss on his forehead. Sharing the sweet photo, the actress had an even better message to share as she wrote in the captions, "Dear @anthonydltorre, thank you for always inspiring me every day. Your dedication to your art, your vulnerability, your deep devotion to wanting the world to be a brighter place everyday, has me in awe constantly."
This photo of Lana and her fiance looks like it's straight out of a movie. The photo captures Condor and Anthony sharing a kiss at what looks like the airport. Lana even sweetly captioned this moment as, "better than pizza 100%" in her post.
In their first red carpet appearance since getting engaged, Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre made a loved up appearance as the duo couldn't take their eyes off each other. Lana also flashed her stunning engagement ring during this appearance.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This adorable photo captures Lana and Anthony cuddling up with each other in the sweetest manner. This photo was shared by Condor to reveal that Anthony and she were working on a special project together. Along with this snap, she wrote, "Building dreams together."
