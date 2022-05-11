Lana Condor Birthday: 6 heartwarming photos of the Moonshot star with her fiance Anthony De La Torre

1 / 6

Lana and Anthony's cute click

Fans couldn't help but fall in love with the character of Lara Jean Covey in To All The Boys I've Loved Before films but even more the actor who played it, Lana Condor. The actress made her acting debut as Jubilee in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse but gained more popularity through the Netflix rom-coms. The 25-year-old actress recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, actor/musician Anthony De La Torre with whom she has been in a relationship since 2015. The actress confirmed earlier this year that she said yes and announced her engagement on Instagram with a caption that said, ""Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made." Before her engagement, Lana had already made her relationship with Anthony official on Instagram and her account is full of romantic snaps with him. From quarantine TikToks to other loved-up photos, Lana and Anthony can be seen cuddling up in several amazing photos. As we celebrate the actress' birthday, here's a look at some of her best photos with Anthony and how they are full of couple goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Lana Condor