5 Photos of Lara Dutta with daughter Saira that are too cute to miss

Model-turned-actress Lara Dutta first came into the limelight when she was crowned as Miss International back in 1997. She became famous after becoming the winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 2000 and navigated her way in Bollywood. Along with making headlines for her acting and super great performances, she had also made headlines for her dreamy love story with Mahesh Bhupathi, a former Indian tennis player. Apart from being a versatile actress, she is also a doting mother. She loves to share pictures of herself with her adorable daughter Saira. Take a look at the cute moments of Lara Dutta with her little Angel Siara.
Photo Credit : Lara Dutta's Instagram
The actress married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and the duo is blessed with a daughter named Saira. Born on January 20, 2012, Lara's daughter Saira is adorable and charming.
After Saira's birth, Lara Dutta's acting career took a backseat. She once revealed that it was decided between her and her husband that one parent must always be with their daughter.
Former Miss Universe has always attracted her fans with her ever-charming demeanour and magnificent persona. Well, it is only obvious that little munchkin Saira has emulated these qualities from her mother.
Lara is a doting mother and this picture is proof of that. Here they both can be seen in twinning outfits.
Lara Dutta who was last seen in Bell Bottom seems to be enjoying life to the fullest. The former Miss Universe loves to spend time with her darling daughter Saira.