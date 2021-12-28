5 Photos of Lara Dutta with daughter Saira that are too cute to miss

1 / 6

Lara Dutta's happy moment with daughter Saira

Model-turned-actress Lara Dutta first came into the limelight when she was crowned as Miss International back in 1997. She became famous after becoming the winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 2000 and navigated her way in Bollywood. Along with making headlines for her acting and super great performances, she had also made headlines for her dreamy love story with Mahesh Bhupathi, a former Indian tennis player. Apart from being a versatile actress, she is also a doting mother. She loves to share pictures of herself with her adorable daughter Saira. Take a look at the cute moments of Lara Dutta with her little Angel Siara.

Photo Credit : Lara Dutta's Instagram