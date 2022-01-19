5 Times Lara Dutta made us proud

From representing India on the international stage to being a successful model, actor, proud mother, entrepreneur, producer, and also fitness enthusiast, Lara has been wearing several hats. In two decades of career, the diva has emerged as a glamorous woman who turned heads and made hearts flutter. Lara Dutta is a famous name in Bollywood. She has appeared in various commercial blockbuster movies like No Entry, Masti, Kaal, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Singh is Bling and many more. Take a look at all the times Lara Dutta made the entire country proud.
Photo Credit : Lara Dutta's Instagram
Lara Dutta started modelling early in her life and she certainly knew she is going to do something big. In 1995, she won the annual Gladrags Mega model India competition and this provided her with an opportunity to participate in Miss Intercontinental Pageant in 1997. And to no surprise, she bagged the title of Miss Intercontinental 1997.
Photo Credit : Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
In the year 1999, she participated in Miss India but later withdrew her application and decided that she will only become Miss India of the millennium. What happened in 2000 is a sweet treat, she did win the title of Miss India of the millennium.
On 12th May 2000, Lara was crowned Miss Universe 2000. After Sushmita Sen, Lara brought back the crown to India and made the country proud yet again.
Lara not only won the title of Miss Universe in 2000 but also managed to achieve the top score in the swimsuit competition along with the highest individual score in any round in the record of the Miss Universe pageant.
The diva was appointed as the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador in the year 2001. After earning fame not just in India but across the world, she forayed into the Bollywood film industry with the movie Andaaz in 2003 for which she received the Best Debutant Award.