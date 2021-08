1 / 6

Saira Bhupathi and Lara Dutta’s pictures

Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000, is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry. Along with making news for her on-screen performances, Lara Dutta had also made the headlines for her fairytale love story with the former Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi. He came into her life like an angle when Lara Dutta was getting out of a complicated relationship and his simplicity attracted her towards him. Mahesh Bhupathi went down on one knee to propose to Lara Dutta. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011, and became proud parents to a baby girl, Saira Bhupathi on January 20, 2012. After holding the newborn in her arms, Lara Dutta decided that nothing other than her daughter matters and her career in the movies took a backseat to be with her baby girl. Here are pictures of Saira Bhupathi and Lara Dutta that prove the two share a close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Lara Dutta Instagram