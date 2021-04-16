Lara Dutta Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the former Miss Universe with Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira Bhupathi

1 / 9

Lara Dutta’s adorable family pictures

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. One has been crowned with the Miss Universe title in 2000 and the other is the first Indian to win a tennis Grand Slam tournament. It was when Lara Dutta was getting out of a complicated relationship that Mahesh Bhupathi came into her life like an angle. As both of them are popular celebrities, they had heard of each other even before meeting personally. The two met each other for the first time at a business meeting in Mahesh Bhupathi’s sports company. Reportedly, Lara was attracted towards the simplicity in Mahesh Bhupathi and rumours of them being in a relationship started to make the rounds. As Mahesh was already married to the model Shwetha Jaishankar, there were talks about Lara Dutta being responsible for “breaking a marriage”. After getting divorced, Mahesh Bhupathi went down on one knee to propose the actor. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011 and became proud parents to a baby girl, Saira Bhupathi on January 20, 2012. Today, as Lara Dutta turns a year older, here are some of her most adorable family pictures that will leave fer fans in awe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Lara Dutta Instagram