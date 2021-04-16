Advertisement
Lara Dutta Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the former Miss Universe with Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira Bhupathi

Lara Dutta Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the former Miss Universe with Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira Bhupathi

Today, as Lara Dutta turns a year older, here are some adorable pictures of her along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira Bhupathi. Read ahead to take a look.
    Lara Dutta’s adorable family pictures

    Lara Dutta’s adorable family pictures

    Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. One has been crowned with the Miss Universe title in 2000 and the other is the first Indian to win a tennis Grand Slam tournament. It was when Lara Dutta was getting out of a complicated relationship that Mahesh Bhupathi came into her life like an angle. As both of them are popular celebrities, they had heard of each other even before meeting personally. The two met each other for the first time at a business meeting in Mahesh Bhupathi’s sports company. Reportedly, Lara was attracted towards the simplicity in Mahesh Bhupathi and rumours of them being in a relationship started to make the rounds. As Mahesh was already married to the model Shwetha Jaishankar, there were talks about Lara Dutta being responsible for “breaking a marriage”. After getting divorced, Mahesh Bhupathi went down on one knee to propose the actor. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011 and became proud parents to a baby girl, Saira Bhupathi on January 20, 2012. Today, as Lara Dutta turns a year older, here are some of her most adorable family pictures that will leave fer fans in awe. Read ahead to take a look.

    Sun-kissed

    Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi click a sun-kissed selfie.

    “#Nationaldaughtersday”

    Lara shares a picture kissing daughter Saira as she wishes her on National Daughters Day.

    Masking it up

    The family of three get clicked as they pose for the camera wearing perfectly styled outfits along with a face mask.

    “Mother and daughter get a fit of giggles”

    Lara and Saira’s collage of adorable candid pictures where they are having a “fit of giggles”.

    Beach vibes

    The trio get clicked enjoying themselves at a beach.

    Easter wishes

    Lara Dutta shares a selfie with Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira Bhupathi to wish her fans and followers on Easters.

    “Mamas lipstick on Saira’s cheek”

    Lara and Saira get clicked where Saira has “mama’s lipstick” on her cheek.

    “Perfect Christmas eve”

    Lara Dutta and daughter Saira Bhupathi get clicked posing in front their Christmas tree while twinning.

