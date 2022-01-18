5 Unknown facts about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar has been mesmerising the entire nation with her melodious voice for decades. She has been an impending part of the Indian music industry. Born and brought up in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar is known as the Nightingale of Bollywood. Besides being the most versatile singer in the country, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Goddess of music Lata Mangeshkar.
Photo Credit : Lata Mangeshkar Instagram
The singer was first named Hema and later renamed Lata which was inspired by a popular character Latika from one of his father's plays Bhaaw Bandhan. She got her surname Mangeshkar after a village in Goa named Mangeshi.
Although Lata spent most of her life in Mumbai, she spent 16 years of her early life in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where she was born.
The singer recorded her first song for a Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal in 1942; however, it never got released as the song was dropped from the final cut.
Lata began acting at the age of 5 in her father's Marathi musical play named Sangeet Natak. She even played a minor role in the first Hindi movie Bari Ma in 1945.
Lata attended school only for one day and on the very first day she came with her sister Asha and began teaching music to the school students and when her teacher scolded her, she left the school permanently.