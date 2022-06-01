Lata Mangeshkar to KK: 6 legends from the music industry whom we have lost so far in 2022

1 / 7

Celebs from the music industry who passed away in 2022

The showbiz industry has given us several iconic stars over the year. From acting to singing, music to film direction, every part of the showbiz industry has seen legends over the years who have proved their mettle and given us several masterpieces. Over the years, we have lost several legends and their unfortunate demise has left millions of hearts shattered. The year 2020 was considered a heartbreaking year, not just we were battling COVID-19 but we also lost gems like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Saroj Khan, etc. And now, the year 2022 is turning out to be a difficult one for the music industry. After all, we have lost several renowned celebs from the world of music in these five months and it is getting difficult to come to terms with these losses. Recently, the nation was taken aback by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in Punjab’s Mansa district and before we could get over the grave loss, the news of the unfortunate demise of KK left everyone shattered. As everyone is mourning the loss, here’s a look at some of the celebs from the music industry who passed away in 2022 so far.

Photo Credit : KK Instagram