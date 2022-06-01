Lata Mangeshkar to KK: 6 legends from the music industry whom we have lost so far in 2022

The showbiz industry has given us several iconic stars over the year. From acting to singing, music to film direction, every part of the showbiz industry has seen legends over the years who have proved their mettle and given us several masterpieces. Over the years, we have lost several legends and their unfortunate demise has left millions of hearts shattered. The year 2020 was considered a heartbreaking year, not just we were battling COVID-19 but we also lost gems like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Saroj Khan, etc.
And now, the year 2022 is turning out to be a difficult one for the music industry. After all, we have lost several renowned celebs from the world of music in these five months and it is getting difficult to come to terms with these losses. Recently, the nation was taken aback by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in Punjab’s Mansa district and before we could get over the grave loss, the news of the unfortunate demise of KK left everyone shattered. As everyone is mourning the loss, here’s a look at some of the celebs from the music industry who passed away in 2022 so far.
The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. To note, the legendary singer was hospitalised in January after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with pneumonia as well. Although she did show improvement over the next few days, Lata was later put on a ventilator and breathed her last on February 6.
Renowned music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 this year due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. It was reported that he wasn’t keeping well for a while and was even hospitalised.
Singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz from Stereo Nation breathed his last on April 19. It was reported that he suffered a liver failure following which he had slipped into coma. He 54.
Legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away on May 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly suffering from kidney-related issues for a couple of months and was on dialysis.
The renowned Punjabi singer was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. His funeral took place on May 31 in his native village.
KK passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He had reportedly collapsed in his hotel room following which he was rushed to the hospital wherein the singer was declared brought dead. KK’s funeral will take place in Mumbai on June 2.
