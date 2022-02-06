RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Remembering the legendary singer's memorable moments with late actor Dilip Kumar and more

1 / 6

Lata Mangeshkar's bond with late Dilip Kumar

It's a sad day for India as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, after battling with COVID-19. The singer passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The veteran singer passed away at the age of 92. As India mourns the death of India's nightingale, we remember the special bond she shared with celebrities such as late actor Dilip Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar and more who had been as good as family to her. The late singer had an illustrious career that began at the age of 13 when she recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, the singer lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in different languages that shaped Indian music. Her voice behind popular tracks like Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Ek Radha Ek Meera and more will echo through generations as the singer's voice will remain with us forever. With these photos, we remember the iconic Indian singer and the special moments. It was well-known that the legendary singer and actor Dilip Kumar shared a brother-sister bond. While actor Dilip Kumar isn't amongst us anymore, this moment shared by the two veterans will always remain memorable.

Photo Credit : Facebook/Lata Mangeshkar