RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Remembering the legendary singer's memorable moments with late actor Dilip Kumar and more

It's a sad day for India as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, after battling with COVID-19. The singer passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The veteran singer passed away at the age of 92. As India mourns the death of India's nightingale, we remember the special bond she shared with celebrities such as late actor Dilip Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar and more who had been as good as family to her. The late singer had an illustrious career that began at the age of 13 when she recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, the singer lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in different languages that shaped Indian music. Her voice behind popular tracks like Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Ek Radha Ek Meera and more will echo through generations as the singer's voice will remain with us forever. With these photos, we remember the iconic Indian singer and the special moments. It was well-known that the legendary singer and actor Dilip Kumar shared a brother-sister bond. While actor Dilip Kumar isn't amongst us anymore, this moment shared by the two veterans will always remain memorable.
Photo Credit : Facebook/Lata Mangeshkar
Sachin Tendulkar has been known to be a huge fan of the singer. Master Blaster is known to have shared a close bond with the singer and even considered her as good as his mother. On her 90th birthday, Sachin had shared an anecdote from their meeting and wrote, "I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember the first time I listened to one of your songs. I do not think there has been a day when I did not listen to your song. You have always showered your blessings on me. I still remember the time when you gave me handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. I will always remember that gift of yours."
Shraddha Kapoor's family had shared a close bond with the singer for years and the Bollywood actress also lovingly referred to her "Aaji." She also recently paid a visit to her in the hospital recently. This picture from their previous meet will certainly remain close to Shraddha's heart.
The Mangeshkar family has been one of India's most respected and celebrated ones considering each of the family members made their name in the music industry and etched history. This photo of the late singer with her siblings, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar holds an extremely special place in our hearts.
This photo of A R Rahman with Lata Mangeshkar is from one of their previous meets. The composer considered her to be his favourite singer of all time and collaborated with her on iconic songs such as "Jiya Jale." The late singer also appreciated Rahman and stated that she was proud of his work.
The veteran singer's loss is going to be hardest to deal with for her sister Asha Bhosle who has been by her sister's side at the hospital. The late singer leaves behind her beautiful voice to soothe the pain that we are left with after her demise.