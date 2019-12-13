/
Laxmi Agarwal: 7 FACTS about the acid attack survivor that you may not know
A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak's trailer finally came out. The trailer gave us goosebumps and received a positive response from the audience. As we look forward to seeing Padukone in Chhapaak, let's take a look at some of Laxmi Agarwal's unknown facts.
Facts about Laxmi Agarwal
A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak's trailer finally came out. The trailer gave us goosebumps and received a positive response from the audience. Deepika essays the role of Malti in the same. For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. At the trailer launch, Deepika spoke about a lot of things. She spoke about meeting Laxmi Agarwal as Malti for the first time on the sets. Deepika mentioned that she was nervous about meeting Laxmi while she was in the makeup of Malti. She revealed, "Laxmi had come and she looked at me and felt she was looking at herself. She came on the first day to the set. I was extremely nervous. This was the first character I played which wasn't fictional or dead. There's no better validation for me when there's a person you're playing who's in front of you and says that they are happy looking at me." Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 10, 2020. As we look forward to seeing Padukone step into the shoes of Laxmi, let's take a look at some of her unknown facts.
Born in Delhi
Laxmi was born in a middle class family in Delhi.
The incident
Laxmi was only fifteen-years-old when she had a bottle of acid thrown on her face by 32-year-old Naeem who wanted to marry her but she rejected his proposal. Recalling the incident, she told Daily Mail, "I felt as if someone had set my whole body on fire. The skin was just coming off, it was like dripping from my hands and from my face."
Campaign
After undergoing multiple surgeries, Laxmi started a campaign to curb acid sale, which led the Supreme Court ordering the Central and State government to implement the same.
Awarded by Michelle Obama
In March 2014, Laxmi was presented with the US State Department's International Women of Courage Award by then First Lady Michelle Obama.
Personal life
In 2014, Laxmi fell in love with a journalist and founder of Stop Acid Attack campaign Alok Dixit. The couple was in a live-in-relationship. On March 25, 2019, Laxmi and Alok welcomed a baby girl.
Separation
After their daughter's birth, the duo parted ways due to personal differences.
Singing
If you follow her on social media, then you may know that Laxmi loves singing.
