Happy Kazuha Day: 6 times the LE SSERAFIM member glowed with youthfulness

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

Rapper and singer Kazuha turns 19 today! The talented star made her debut earlier this year as part of Source Music’s girl group, LE SSERAFIM. Prior to her debut with the girl group, Kazuha was active as a professional ballet dancer, following which she joined her present agency as a trainee. Kazuha was then introduced as the fifth member of the girl group LE SSERAFIM in April 2022, ahead of their debut in May with their mini album, ‘FEARLESS’. After their debut, LE SSERAFIM received their first music show win with ‘FEARLESS’ in just eight days. According to Hanteo Chart, the girl group also recorded a whopping total of over 300,000 copies sold of their debut album in the first week since its release. With only a few months since her debut, Kazuha has received much love for her skills and performance. To celebrate the star on her birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of Kazuha in a special photo gallery!

Photo Credit : LE SSERAFIM's Twitter