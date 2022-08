1 / 6

Kim Chaewon

Kim Chaewon is the leader of the South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM. In 2018, Kim Chaewon participated in Mnet’s survival show ‘Produce 48’. By completing the show while placing 10th in its finale, Kim Chaewon successfully debuted as a part of the project girl group IZ*ONE. The project girl group made their debut in October 2018, by releasing their first extended play, ‘COLOR*IZ’, and its title track ‘La Vie En Rose’. Some time after IZ*ONE’s dissolution, Kim Chaewon joined her present company, and was confirmed as a member of their upcoming girl group [LE SSERAFIM]. In April 2022, Kim Chaewon was revealed as LE SSERAFIM’s fourth member and leader. She went on to make her debut as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022, with the girl group’s extended play, ‘FEARLESS’. To celebrate the talented star’s birthday today, we’ve put together a special gallery!

Photo Credit : News1