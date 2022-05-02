PHOTOS: Introducing the gorgeous members of HYBE’s first girl group LE SSERAFIM at debut showcase

1 / 10

Let's take a look at the members of LE SSERAFIM, HYBE's first girl group

On March 14, 2022, Source Music announced that they would launch a new girl group in collaboration with HYBE Corporation, with Sakura and Kim Chaewon set to be the first members of the group. On March 21, HYBE confirmed the group would officially debut in May. The members were revealed through ‘The First Moment of LE SSERAFIM’ teasers from April 4 to April 9 (in order: Sakura, Kim Garam, Hong Eunchae, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha and Huh Yunjin). On April 13, Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM will release their debut extended play (EP), ‘Fearless’, on May 2, 2022. Pre-orders for the EP surpassed 270,000 copies in seven days, and 380,000 copies in 16 days. The album comprises 5 tracks- The first track ‘The World is My Oyster’ was described as a song with a strong rhythm and a psychedelic mood that is reminiscent of the runway of a fashion show. The title track ‘Fearless’ was described as a funk-based alternative pop song with lyrics that ‘tells the story of moving forward without being shaken by the past’. The third track ‘Blue Flame’ was described as a disco-punk song with a sophisticated melody and mysterious atmosphere. The fourth track ‘The Great Mermaid’ was described as a song that reinterprets the fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’ from the perspective of LE SSERAFIM. The fifth track ‘Sour Grapes’ was described as a song inspired by Aesop's ‘The Fox and the Grapes’ with lyrics about the psychology of pure curiosity about love and the selfish side of valuing oneself more.

Photo Credit : News1