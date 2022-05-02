PHOTOS: Introducing the gorgeous members of HYBE’s first girl group LE SSERAFIM at debut showcase

On March 14, 2022, Source Music announced that they would launch a new girl group in collaboration with HYBE Corporation, with Sakura and Kim Chaewon set to be the first members of the group. On March 21, HYBE confirmed the group would officially debut in May. The members were revealed through ‘The First Moment of LE SSERAFIM’ teasers from April 4 to April 9 (in order: Sakura, Kim Garam, Hong Eunchae, Kim Chaewon, Kazuha and Huh Yunjin). On April 13, Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM will release their debut extended play (EP), ‘Fearless’, on May 2, 2022. Pre-orders for the EP surpassed 270,000 copies in seven days, and 380,000 copies in 16 days. The album comprises 5 tracks- The first track ‘The World is My Oyster’ was described as a song with a strong rhythm and a psychedelic mood that is reminiscent of the runway of a fashion show. The title track ‘Fearless’ was described as a funk-based alternative pop song with lyrics that ‘tells the story of moving forward without being shaken by the past’. The third track ‘Blue Flame’ was described as a disco-punk song with a sophisticated melody and mysterious atmosphere. The fourth track ‘The Great Mermaid’ was described as a song that reinterprets the fairy tale ‘The Little Mermaid’ from the perspective of LE SSERAFIM. The fifth track ‘Sour Grapes’ was described as a song inspired by Aesop's ‘The Fox and the Grapes’ with lyrics about the psychology of pure curiosity about love and the selfish side of valuing oneself more.
Photo Credit : News1
Chaewon, the dedicated leader, looks gorgeous in the blinged leather spaghetti strap dress, black choker and blunt bob.
Being the oldest member of the group, Sakura displays a youthful look in the babydoll dress and blinged black choker.
Yunjin is all smiles in the cute black dress and beautiful locks that flow down her face.
Kazuha displayed her elegant beauty in the puffy and edgy black dress.
Garam greets the fans as she begins her journey in LE SSERAFIM dressed in the 'edgy meets feminine' outfit!
The maknae displayed her cute looks and personality in the glittery black two piece outfit.
The rookie group show off a clean and glam concept with 'FEARLESS'!
Dressed in a grey & white uniform, LE SSERAFIM show off their skills as a newly formed group.
LE SSERAFIM pose as they finally debut as a group and we cannot wait to see more of them soon!
