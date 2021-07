1 / 6

Leander Paes' lesser-known facts

Leander Paes is an Indian tennis player. He is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players in doubles, holding the record of the most double wins in the Davis Cup. Born and brought up in Calcutta to two athletes, Leander Paes is the winner of eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He has even achieved the rare men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the 1999 Wimbledon tournament. His mixed doubles Wimbledon title in 2010 made him the second man to win Wimbledon titles in three decades. Leander Paes has received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (India’s highest sports honour) in 1996, the Arjuna Award in 1990, Padma Bhushan in 2014 and Padma Shri Award in 2001. Leander Paes had announced that he would be retiring in 2020, but he now hopes to play at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. The tennis player has often made the headlines for his great game play and relationship with popular celebrities. Here are the lesser-known facts about Leander Paes that people would want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Leander Paes Instagram