LeBron James Birthday: 6 FACTS about his love story with wife Savannah James that fans shouldn't miss out on

Even someone who has never seen or touched a basketball knows who LeBron James is. Despite being probably the greatest basketball player of all time (Michael Jordan lovers, don't come for us! ), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is involved in a variety of projects, including television shows, movies, fashion, and more. LeBron's wife Savannah Brinson has been a constant in his life throughout his career, both on and off the court. She's been at his side through it all. On his 37th birthday today, let's take a look at 6 lesser known facts about their love story which fans should definitely know of.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
They met as children growing up in Akron, Ohio, and began dating when they were only 16 years old. What about their first date? — Savannah remembered in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that the two dined at Outback Steakhouse. She left her leftovers in his car after their first date, and LeBron later returned them to her. "I think he just needed another reason to come see me," she explained at the time.
It took LeBron James roughly a decade after they first started dating for him to propose to Savannah. The wait ended on January 1, 2012, at a New Year's Eve celebration, when a nervous LeBron got down on one knee and proposed to Savannah.
After winning the 2012 NBA Championships with the Miami Heat, LeBron James revealed that the wedding might not have happened if they hadn't won. He claimed that a distraught him might have called off the whole thing. Thankfully, he prevailed, and the magnificent wedding took place. LeBron James married Savannah Brinson on September 14, 2013, in front of a large crowd.
Savannah and LeBron both grew up very grounded, and even though they now live on top of the world, they still devote a significant amount of their time to philanthropic efforts. LeBron established The LeBron James Family Foundation to assist children in achieving their life goals. Their purpose is to influence the lives of children and young adults not only through education, but also to live a healthy and active lifestyle.
Savannah Brinson-James stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. Of course, she is not the shortest NBA WAG by a long shot, but she is significantly shorter than LeBron. He is nearly a foot taller, standing at 6-foot-8-inches. Savannah is lucky in that she can wear heels whenever she wants.
LeBron enjoys spoiling Savannah and showing her how much he adores her and values everything she does for him and their family. He went all out with carnival themes for Savannah's prior birthdays, incorporating sword swallowers and circus freaks