PHOTOS: 7 gorgeous looks adorned by ‘Beauty Inside’ star and birthday queen, Lee Da Hee

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the gorgeous actress, Lee Da Hee

At the age of 17, Lee Da Hee competed in the 2002 SBS ‘Super Elite Model Contest’ , where she was a finalist. She began her acting career by playing supporting roles in television dramas, including ‘The Legend’, ‘Birdie Buddy’, and ‘Secret Love’, and in films, including ‘Harmony’. Lee Da Hee breakout year was 2013, when she appeared in the hit courtroom drama ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. This was followed by her first leading role in a television drama, the 2014 revenge drama ‘Big Man’. Her popularity increased further when she appeared in the 2015 drama ‘Mrs. Cop’. In 2016, Lee Da Hee signed with the talent agency Huayi Brothers. In 2018, Lee Da Hee starred in the hit romantic comedy series ‘The Beauty Inside’. In 2019, Lee Da Hee was cast as one of three female leads in the romance drama ‘Search: WWW’. On July 3, she was announced as a host for the girl group reality series ‘Queendom’ alongside Jang Sung Kyu, and premiered in late August. On March 11, 2020, she was announced as a host, alongside Jang Sung Kyu, for the Mnet boy group reality series ‘Road to Kingdom’, which is the sequel to Queendom.

Photo Credit : News1