PHOTOS: 7 gorgeous looks adorned by ‘Beauty Inside’ star and birthday queen, Lee Da Hee

    Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the gorgeous actress, Lee Da Hee

    At the age of 17, Lee Da Hee competed in the 2002 SBS ‘Super Elite Model Contest’ , where she was a finalist. She began her acting career by playing supporting roles in television dramas, including ‘The Legend’, ‘Birdie Buddy’, and ‘Secret Love’, and in films, including ‘Harmony’. Lee Da Hee breakout year was 2013, when she appeared in the hit courtroom drama ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. This was followed by her first leading role in a television drama, the 2014 revenge drama ‘Big Man’. Her popularity increased further when she appeared in the 2015 drama ‘Mrs. Cop’. In 2016, Lee Da Hee signed with the talent agency Huayi Brothers. In 2018, Lee Da Hee starred in the hit romantic comedy series ‘The Beauty Inside’. In 2019, Lee Da Hee was cast as one of three female leads in the romance drama ‘Search: WWW’. On July 3, she was announced as a host for the girl group reality series ‘Queendom’ alongside Jang Sung Kyu, and premiered in late August. On March 11, 2020, she was announced as a host, alongside Jang Sung Kyu, for the Mnet boy group reality series ‘Road to Kingdom’, which is the sequel to Queendom.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Gorgeous in Red

    Lee Da Hee steals the limelight in the red gown, red lip and sleek hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Which one is the true flower?

    Lee Da Hee looks gorgeous in black and white gingham print dress and red roses.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Best in Black

    Lee Da Hee looks amazing in the black mini dress, boots and purse.

    Photo Credit : News1

    When in doubt, wear black!

    Lee Da Hee is the talk of the town wearing a black gown, cinched with a belt and accessorized with a black clutch.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Brimming with beauty

    Lee Da Hee looks absolutely beautiful in the brown trench coat like dress and heels.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Strutting in Power

    The beautiful actress shows off her long legs as she struts to work in a black, A-lined dress, sleep hairstyle and stilettoes.

    Photo Credit : News1