PHOTOS: 6 times Lee Do Hyun lit up our lives with his radiant smile and charismatic avatar

    Lee Do Hyun posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Little hearts!

    Fans will agree that Lee Do Hyun's radiant smile and charismatic avatar lights up our lives like nothing else! The handsome and talented actor was born on April 11, 1995, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Do, South Korea. Lee Do Hyun pursued theatre, film and acting at the Department of Film and Theater at Chung-Ang University. There is no doubt that Lee Do Hyun is one of the brightest stars in the Korean entertainment industry and continues to shine bright. Lee Do Hyun made his acting debut in the 2017 black comedy 'Prison Playbook', in which he portrayed the young version of Jung Kyung Ho's character. He followed it up with smaller roles in dramas like 'Still 17' and 'Hotel Del Luna'. He hit jackpot with the heartwarming '18 Again', a soulful adaptation of Zac Efron's film '17 Again'. He followed it up with 'Sweet Home' and 'Youth Of May'. Lee Do Hyun's future discography looks exciting as well! He will be starring in tvN's 'Melancholia' opposite Im Soo Jung and is in talks to star in 'The Glory' opposite Song Hye Kyo! We take a look at Lee Do Hyun's best pictures that a true fan must have bookmarked in their photo gallery.

    Lee Do Hyun posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Dressed Dapper!

    Lee Do Hyun looks dapper in a tuxedo as he poses tall at an event.

    Lee Do Hyun waving at the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Princely Plaid!

    Lee Do Hyun looks handsome in a plaid jacket as he waves at the cameras.

    Lee Do Hyun posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Besuited!

    Lee Do Hyun looks debonair in a dinner jacket and bow tie as he waves at the cameras.

    Lee Do Hyun posing for the cameras (Pic credit - News1)

    Big Hearteu!

    Lee Do Hyun shows off a "big heart" as he smiles at an event

    Lee Do Hyun smiles at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Fetus Do Hyun!

    A young Lee Do Hyun looks smart in a suit as he poses at an event.

