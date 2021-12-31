PHOTOS: SF9's Rowoon, Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun and more grace the red carpet at the ‘2021 KBS Drama Awards’

Updated on Dec 31, 2021 07:24 PM IST   |  14.7K
   
    Lee Do Hyun, Kim So Hyun, Sung Si Kyung

    Hosts: Lee Do Hyun, Kim So Hyun, Sung Si Kyung

    The 2021 KBS Drama Awards are taking place today on December 31, 8.30 pm KST. Hosted by singer Sung Si Kyung, Love Alarm star Kim So Hyun, and Sweet Home’s Lee Do Hyun, the ceremony is available to watch online through YouTube, on the KBS WORLD TV channel. This year’s ceremony has many famous stars in attendance, including Kim Minjae, Kwon Nara, Lee Sang Yi, Krystal, Jinyoung, Rowoon and more. Prior to the show itself, the red carpet ceremony took place from 6 pm KST onwards. Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2021 KBS Drama Awards’ red carpet:

    SF9's Rowoon

    SF9's Rowoon

    SF9's Rowoon offers a sweet smile.

    Kwon Nara

    Kwon Nara

    Kwon Nara looks pretty in red.

    Lee Sang Yi

    Lee Sang Yi

    Lee Sang Yi looks dapper as he poses.

    Krystal

    Krystal

    Krystal looks absolutely stunning in this dress.

    Kim Minjae

    Kim Minjae

    Kim Minjae waves a hand in greeting.

    Nam Yoon Su

    Nam Yoon Su

    Rising star Nam Yoon Su looks handsome in his tux.

    Kim Yohan

    Kim Yohan

    Kim Yohan looks classic in this black and white ensemble.

    Kim Saeron

    Kim Saeron

    Kim Saeron brings a youthful glow to the red carpet.

    Jinyoung

    Jinyoung

    Jinyoung pulls off this blue suit like no other.

