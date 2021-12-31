PHOTOS: SF9's Rowoon, Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun and more grace the red carpet at the ‘2021 KBS Drama Awards’

1 / 10

Hosts: Lee Do Hyun, Kim So Hyun, Sung Si Kyung

The 2021 KBS Drama Awards are taking place today on December 31, 8.30 pm KST. Hosted by singer Sung Si Kyung, Love Alarm star Kim So Hyun, and Sweet Home’s Lee Do Hyun, the ceremony is available to watch online through YouTube, on the KBS WORLD TV channel. This year’s ceremony has many famous stars in attendance, including Kim Minjae, Kwon Nara, Lee Sang Yi, Krystal, Jinyoung, Rowoon and more. Prior to the show itself, the red carpet ceremony took place from 6 pm KST onwards. Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2021 KBS Drama Awards’ red carpet:

Photo Credit : News1