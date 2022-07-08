PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Goblin’ star Lee Dong Wook looked charismatic in dark-toned outfits

1 / 6

Lee Dong Wook

Actor, host, model and entertainer, Lee Dong Wook possesses many a charm. The actor first made his debut in 1999 through a single episode MBC drama, which lead to him being cast in the teen drama ‘School 2’. Lee Dong Wook went on to hit stardom in 2005 with the romantic comedy ‘My Girl. Following this, he had multiple popular roles through projects like ‘Bitter Sweet Life’, ‘Scent of a Woman’, ‘Wild Romance’, ‘The Fugitive of Joseon’, ‘Hotel King’, ‘Blade Man’, ‘Bubble Gum’ and more. In 2016, Lee Dong Wook took on his iconic role of a grim reaper in the fantasy-romance drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’, also known as ‘Goblin’. Following this, he starred in dramas like ‘Life’, ‘Touch Your Heart’, and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’. While we await the talented actor’s next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of Lee Dong Wook.

Photo Credit : News1