PHOTOS: 6 Times we were head over heels for ’Goblin’ & ‘Touch Your Heart’ fame Lee Dong Wook’s visuals

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is the grim reaper, the gumiho and the ever-smiling superstar. It’s a running joke between fans of the 39-year-old actor that maybe Lee Dong Wook is a supernatural being who doesn’t age. After kickstarting his career as a model, he ventured into acting slowly and steadily finding his way amidst other stars with his soft voice and genre-spanning abilities. His kind smile that lights up his sparkly eyes is one of the most appealing features of the actor who has found a home in heartfelt roles over time. Taking up MCing as his other frequent activity, Lee Dong Wook rose to fame after appearing in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ aka Goblin. Notable roles have followed since in ‘Touch Your Heart’ and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ that have taken his fame up by notches. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite appearances of the actor.

Photo Credit : News1