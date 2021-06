1 / 6

My Roommate Is A Gumiho

My Roommate Is A Gumiho is produced by the inimitable Studio Dragon. Studio Dragon is South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. By the end of 2020, Studio Dragon has produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best KoreanDramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established its US branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience. Hyeri plays Lee Dam in My Roommate Is A Gumiho, a young college girl who encounters a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox, Shin Woo Yeo and accidentally ends up swallowing his fox bead. Lee Dam is bubbly and straight forward with a strong sense of character. The ratings for My Roommate Is A Gumiho is already off the roof and fans can't wait to see what happens next.

Photo Credit : Studio Dragon