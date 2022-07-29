Big Mouth: Introduction to Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and more characters from upcoming noir thriller; PHOTOS

Lee Jong Suk, Lim Yoona, Kim Juhun, Ok Jayeon, Yang Kyungwon, and Director Oh Choong Hwan attended the online press conference for the upcoming K-drama ‘Big Mouth’. A collection of really talented actors, compliments flew around the stage for each other at every occasion during the event. Moreover, the director presented his belief in the story as well as the cast and crew that worked towards creating a fresh story. ‘Big Mouth’ is the tale of a man who faces a change in his life after a huge conspiracy causes him to get stuck behind bars. His relationship with his wife and their safety in jeopardy, he becomes a well known conman and tries to uncover the truth. Here are the many characters in the story that bring it to life and promise an entertaining time to the viewers that can tune in for the premiere on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST) for a look at ‘Big Mouth’.
Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar
'Big Mouth' Director, Oh Choong Hwan who has previously worked on many popular shows including, 'Start-Up', 'Hotel del Luna' and more.
Photo Credit : Big Mouth Director
Lee Jong Suk returns to K-dramaland as Park Chang Ho, a lawyer that turns in 'Big Mouth'.
Lim Yoona aka Girls' Generation's YoonA takes the role of a nurse Go Mi Ho, wife to Park Chang Ho.
Kim Juhun plays Choi Do Ha, the mayor of Goocheon city.
Ok Jayeon embodies Hyun Joo Hee, the director of Gucheon Hospital and Choi Do Ha's wife.
Yang Kyungwon plays the character of Gong Ji Hoon who runs a media house as well as is the chairman of the NR Forum.