Big Mouth: Introduction to Lee Jong Suk, YoonA and more characters from upcoming noir thriller; PHOTOS

1 / 7

Big Mouth

Lee Jong Suk, Lim Yoona, Kim Juhun, Ok Jayeon, Yang Kyungwon, and Director Oh Choong Hwan attended the online press conference for the upcoming K-drama ‘Big Mouth’. A collection of really talented actors, compliments flew around the stage for each other at every occasion during the event. Moreover, the director presented his belief in the story as well as the cast and crew that worked towards creating a fresh story. ‘Big Mouth’ is the tale of a man who faces a change in his life after a huge conspiracy causes him to get stuck behind bars. His relationship with his wife and their safety in jeopardy, he becomes a well known conman and tries to uncover the truth. Here are the many characters in the story that bring it to life and promise an entertaining time to the viewers that can tune in for the premiere on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST) for a look at ‘Big Mouth’.

Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar