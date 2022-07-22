PHOTOS: 6 times Lee Jong Suk’s selfies left us awestruck

1 / 6

Lee Jong Suk

South Korean actor and model Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2005, as a runway model. In 2010, came Lee Jong Suk’s official debut as an actor through the series ‘Prosecutor Princess’. After playing a supporting role in the drama ‘Secret Garden’ which was an immense hit, Lee Jong Suk started to gain recognition. His popularity increased further with the 2011 sitcom, ‘High Kick Season 3’. The actor’s breakout role with ‘School 2013’, brought him his first acting award, for Best New Actor at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards. Lee Jong Suk then received the Excellence Award in the male category at the Korea Drama Awards, for his portrayal of Park Soo Ha in the acclaimed series ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. Since then, he has appeared in many more hit projects. As we await the talented actor’s return through ‘Big Mouth’, we’ve put together some of our favourite selfies taken by the star in this gallery!

Photo Credit : Lee Jong Suk's Instagram