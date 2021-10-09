PHOTOS: 6 times 'Flower Of Evil' star Lee Joon Gi gave fashion models a run for their money

1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of actor Lee Joon Gi in a specially curated photo gallery.

Actor, singer, dancer and model, Lee Joon Gi is a jack and master of all trades indeed! The handsome and versatile actor was born in Busan, South Korea and harboured dreams of becoming an actor after watching a stage play of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'! Fuelled by his intense desire to become an actor, Lee Joon Gi moved to Seoul and worked many part-time jobs before debuting as a print and commercial model in 2001. He eventually moved to acting with his first leading role in the critically acclaimed film 'The King and the Clown' and gained further recognition in the romantic comedy 'My Girl'. Since then, he has diversified into other genres such as historical dramas (sageuk) and action thrillers. He is also known for classic K-dramas such as 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and the recent thriller 'Flower Of Evil'. The popularity of his work overseas, especially in Asia, have established him as a top Hallyu star. We take a look at Lee Joon Gi's most stylish appearances over the years, which prove that he can give fashion models a run for their money. Check out his best pictures.

Photo Credit : News1