PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae made us smile with his selfie game

1 / 6

Lee Jung Jae

South Korean actor, businessman, and former model Lee Jung Jae began his acting career through the television series ‘The Young Man’ in 1994. One of South Korea’s most successful actors, he gained widespread international fame for his role as the main protagonist in the 2021 Netflix survival drama, ‘Squid Game’. For this role, Lee Jung Jae became the first male actor from Asia and Korea to receive individual nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. In December 2021, Lee Jung Jae was selected as Gallup Korea's Film Actor of the Year. Along with his numerous accolades and incredible acting skills, Lee Jung Jae is also known for his goofy and fun-loving personality, which communicates through the actor’s selfies.

Photo Credit : Lee Jung Jae's Instagram Account