PHOTOS: BTS’ Jin, Lee Min Ho, Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Junho & more attend the VIP premiere event for ‘Hunt’

BTS' Jin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun and more grace the red carpet at the 'Hunt' VIP premiere

On August 2, BTS’ Jin took to Weverse to confirm his appearance in the premiere event for the awaited thriller film ‘Hunt’ starring Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Kim Nam Gil and more. ‘Hunt’ follows Park Pyeong Ho (Lee Jung Jae) and Kim Jung Do (Jung Woo Sung) who are agents for the National Security Agency. They are both elite at their jobs and rivals. The two men chase after a North Korean spy director sent to South Korea. They soon uncover a hidden truth. This film also marks the directorial debut for Lee Jung Jae. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ soundtrack alongside bandmate V. Kim has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer. Apart from singing, he appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with the other members of BTS, for his contributions to Korean culture. Lee Jung Jae is a South Korean actor. Considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, he has received various accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, six Baeksang Arts Awards, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award.

Photo Credit : News1