PHOTOS: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo & more Squid Game stars grace the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Squid Game

On February 27, the famed SAG Awards opened its doors to a night full of glamour and due celebration of some of the biggest TV shows and movies from all around the world. Making history by being the first foreign language show to be nominated for a win at the awards, a night full of other firsts awaited the cast. Actors Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Kim Joo Ryeong and Anupam Tripathi made their way to the show in top shape and the support was loud and clear for one of the most beloved shows of 2021. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho Yeon and Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble, they grabbed the latter, making it their first win of the night. Here are the blinding looks of the ‘Squid Game’ stars at the SAG Awards.

Photo Credit : Getty Images