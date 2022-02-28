PHOTOS: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo & more Squid Game stars grace the SAG Awards Red Carpet

On February 27, the famed SAG Awards opened its doors to a night full of glamour and due celebration of some of the biggest TV shows and movies from all around the world. Making history by being the first foreign language show to be nominated for a win at the awards, a night full of other firsts awaited the cast. Actors Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Kim Joo Ryeong and Anupam Tripathi made their way to the show in top shape and the support was loud and clear for one of the most beloved shows of 2021. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho Yeon and Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble, they grabbed the latter, making it their first win of the night. Here are the blinding looks of the ‘Squid Game’ stars at the SAG Awards.
Lee Jung Jae is nominated for his first SAG Award for an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor alongside Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of 'Succession' as well as Billy Crudup of 'The Morning Show'.
Jung Ho Yeon unleashed her model charm as she stands nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series with Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show' Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid’s Tale', Sarah Snook for 'Succession' and Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show'.
Park Hae Soo also joined his cast mates, dressed to the nines.
Kim Joo Ryeong wowed the audiences with her role as Han Minyeo in 'Squid Game'!
The Indian actor played the beloved role of Ali in the money chaser.
