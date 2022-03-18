PHOTOS: Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae,The Boyz, IVE and more look fierce at the Seoul Fashion Week

1 / 10

The Boyz Younghoon and Hyunjae

The Seoul Fashion Week is a global fashion event held twice a year in the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter seasons. Started in 1987 it is sponsored by the city of Seoul and conducted by Inotion World Wide. The Fashion Weeks are held in March and October in South Korea, and are followed by shows in New York City, Paris, London and Milan. The event is marked with inclusivity and diversity, combining high fashion with street style. The Seoul Fashion Week is split into three parts. The Seoul Collection: A high-end Korean fashion event. The collection is among some of the biggest in Korean fashion. Generation Next is an upcoming fashion design program for Korean designers. It concentrates on designers with fewer than 5 years of experience. Unique appearance and creative thinking are emphasised in this section. The Seoul Fashion Fair is an exhibition showcasing Korean fashion companies. Its mission is to grow Korean fashion companies by helping to build business partnerships to compete in the global fashion market. It is easy for companies to get a spot at the fair. The Boyz debuted on December 6, 2017 with the lead single ‘Boy’ from their debut EP ‘The First’. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019. IVE is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘Eleven’.

Photo Credit : News1