Team Squid Game dazzles at Critics Choice Awards; Takes home 2 wins

Critics Choice Awards opened its doors on March 13 for its 27th edition, bringing together the elite of the industry. Also in attendance was the team of ‘Squid Game’, being represented by Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon and Park Hae Soo alongside Director Hwang Dong Hyuk. Dressed in chic tuxedos, the men walked the red carpet in style as Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo grabbed bows to complete their look. However, the eyes were on model turned actor Jung Ho Yeon who continues to look marvellous with each appearance. She opted for a gold ensemble with a droopy neckline and some black heels to complete her outfit. The drama on her Louis Vuitton dress made Jung Ho Yeon look all the more stunning as she grabbed attention sashaying down the red carpet full of stars. ‘Squid Game’ took 2 wins as Lee Jung Jae grabbed Best Actor in a Drama Series and the show won Best Foreign Language Series award. Here are their looks from the event.

Photo Credit : Getty Images