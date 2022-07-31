PHOTOS: 6 times 2PM’s Junho took over our hearts with his charm

1 / 6

2PM's Junho

Lee Junho, also known mononymously as Junho, first debuted as a part of the boy group 2PM under JYP Entertainment in 2008. In 2017, Junho went on to release his first Korean mini-album ‘Canvas’, officially marking his debut as a solo artist in the country’s music industry. Prior to this, Junho made his film debut in 2013, through the action thriller ‘Cold Eyes’. He went on to work in more films and dramas including ‘Memories of the Sword’, ‘Twenty’, ‘Memory’, ‘Good Manager’ and more. In late 2021, the 2PM member starred in the historical romance drama, ‘The Red Sleeve’. With his portrayal of Yi San, the grandson of the King, Lee Junho went on to the Best Actor award at 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards. With this, 2PM’s Junho became the first idol actor to win Best Actor at the prestigious ceremony. While we await his next project, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the star.

Photo Credit : News1