Presenting some of our favourite photos which highlight Lee Min Ho's charisma in a specially curated photo gallery.

When one thinks of the term 'Hallyu heartthrob', the person that invariably comes to our mind is Lee Min Ho! The gorgeous and talented actor debuted with the EBS series 'Secret Campus' and pursued smaller roles, till he landed his big break with KBS' Boys Over Flowers, which gave him widespread popularity and also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. He followed it up with a string of hits including 'City Hunter', 'The Heirs', 'Legend Of The Blue Sea' and more recently, 'The King: Eternal Monarch'! Over the years, Lee Min Ho has earned a status, some can only dream of and few can achieve! Considered one of the greatest torchbearers of the Hallyu wave, Lee Min Ho continues to grow from strength to strength! We take a look at some of our favourite moments of Lee Min Ho, which cements his place in our hearts. Check out his best pictures below.

