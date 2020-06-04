The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho's charming selfies will make you fall in love with him

1 / 9

Lee Min Ho's handsome selfies

Lee Min Ho is one of the popular South Korean actors. The actor who has won hearts with his ravishing personality currents stars in his hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor plays Lee Gon in the popular series and his incredible performance in the same is receiving a lot of love from his fans. Before The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho starred in The Legend of the Blue Sea and The Heirs. Well apart from that, Lee Min Ho won everyone's heart with his spectacular performance in Boys Over Flowers. The actor is very active on social media and time and again, he keeps giving an insight into his happening life. Very often, he shares pictures from the sets of his show that are a perfect treat to all his fans. For the uninitiated, Lee Min Ho enjoys a fan following of 15.7 million followers on Instagram. The actor knows how to entertain his million fans in the best possible way. If you follow the actor on Instagram then you'd know that he is extremely fond of selfies. Going by his social media posts, he is pro at clicking selfies. The actor's shirtless selfies will definitely make your heart race. On that note, take a look at the actor's handsome selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram