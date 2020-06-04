/
The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho's charming selfies will make you fall in love with him
Lee Min Ho is one of the popular South Korean actors. The actor who has won hearts with his ravishing personality currently stars in the hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Check out the actor's selfies.
Lee Min Ho's handsome selfies
Lee Min Ho is one of the popular South Korean actors. The actor who has won hearts with his ravishing personality currents stars in his hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor plays Lee Gon in the popular series and his incredible performance in the same is receiving a lot of love from his fans. Before The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho starred in The Legend of the Blue Sea and The Heirs. Well apart from that, Lee Min Ho won everyone's heart with his spectacular performance in Boys Over Flowers. The actor is very active on social media and time and again, he keeps giving an insight into his happening life. Very often, he shares pictures from the sets of his show that are a perfect treat to all his fans. For the uninitiated, Lee Min Ho enjoys a fan following of 15.7 million followers on Instagram. The actor knows how to entertain his million fans in the best possible way. If you follow the actor on Instagram then you'd know that he is extremely fond of selfies. Going by his social media posts, he is pro at clicking selfies. The actor's shirtless selfies will definitely make your heart race. On that note, take a look at the actor's handsome selfies.
Handsome
The actor recently shared this selfie in which he can be seen wearing a white T-shirt.
Selfie on point
Like we mentioned earlier, he is pro at clicking selfies.
Dapper in white
The actor knows how to look dapper in a white outfit.
If only looks could kill
He undoubtedly looks amazing in a suit.
Selfie goals
What do you have to say about this one?
Collage of shirtless selfies
These selfies will definitely make your heart race.
On sets
The actor keeps sharing pictures from the sets of his shows.
Flawless skin
He is blessed with good skin.
