All you need to know about Pachinko's cast

A few days ago, Lee Min-ho created a huge buzz as it was revealed that he has officially signed his next project i.e. Apple's Pachinko series. He was last seen as Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. His spectacular performance and chemistry with co-star Kim Go-eun in the same won many hearts. Talking about his upcoming project, Pachinko is based on the Min Jin Lee's 2017 best selling novel of the same name. It is an epic novel based on the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The characters become subjected to issues of racism and stereotypes, among other events. For the uninitiated, the story will be told in Korean, Japanese and English. Pachinko stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami opposite Lee Min-ho. The terrific cast has left many eagerly waiting for the series. Well, as we look forward to it, here's all you need about them.

Photo Credit : Lee Min Ho Instagram/Anna Sawai Instagram