PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Pachinko’ star Lee Min Ho stunned us with his flawless visuals

Lee Min Ho at the 'Broker' premiere

Actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman - Lee Min Ho dons many different hats, and does justice to each role. The South Korean star received his breakthrough in 2009, with his portrayal of the lead role of Gu Jun Pyo in KBS’ series ‘Boys Over Flowers’, for which he also received the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The resulting popularity catapulted Lee Min Ho into the position of a Hallyu star, and from then on, there was no looking back. Since then, Lee Min Ho has added a multitude of notable works and lead roles to his roster, including ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016) and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020). The actor’s most recent role was in the Apple TV series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same, which premiered in March 2022. While we await Lee Min Ho’s next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the star.

Photo Credit : News1