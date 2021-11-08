PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho, Squid Game cast, Eric Nam & Kang Dong Won grace the LACMA Art & Film Gala

1 / 6

LACMA Art + Film Gala

The 10th annual LACMA Art & Film Gala took place on November 6 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California this year. A star studded evening with Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson and many more, Leonardo DiCaprio hosted the night alongside LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The Korean Entertainment industry made its own entry with Lee Min Ho joining in. The cast of Netflix’s most watched show, ‘Squid Game’ had Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byun Hun and director Hwang Dong Hyuk dressed to impress. ‘Peninsula’ actor Kang Dong Won entered in his handsome glory, while singer and presenter Eric Nam brought in his best fit for the night. Check out these images from the event.

Photo Credit : Getty Images