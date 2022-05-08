PHOTOS: 6 dapper looks adorned by the versatile actor and birthday king, Lee Sang Yeob

1 / 6

Look at Lee Sang Yeob's look in different types of suits

Lee Sang Yeob is a South Korean actor. He is best known for starring in the sitcom ‘Living Among the Rich’, the melodrama ‘The Innocent Man’, the period drama ‘Jang Ok Jung’, ‘Living by Love’, and the fantasy drama ‘While You Were Sleeping’. Lee Sang Yeob was cast in his first leading role in the weekend drama ‘A Little Love Never Hurts’. After that, he starred in ‘Good Casting’ which was about legendary espionage agents who gave girl power a whole new meaning in this thrilling action comedy. Once part of South Korea's top secret National Intelligence Service, a group of talented female agents are reassigned to go undercover in a case involving corruption and leaked trade secrets at the country's largest conglomerate. He recently gained immense recognition for portraying the role of Yoon Gyu Jin in the weekend drama ‘Once Again’. He played the role of Na Hee (Lee Min Jung), who worked at the same hospital. They fell in love during their medical school days and got married, but they had since drifted apart and their married life was not doing well. In 2021, he starred in the MBC’s ‘On The Verge of Insanity’ which follows the story of middle-aged office workers struggling to survive in a turbulent workplace. Lee Sang Yeob played the role of Han Se Kwon, the development team leader who is related to the company group's owner.

Photo Credit : News1