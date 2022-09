1 / 6

A mini look book on the gorgeous visuals of Lee Se Young

Lee Se Young began her career as a child actress and was best known for the films ‘When I Turned Nine’, ‘Lovely Rivals’, and ‘The Wonder Years’. She gained increased popularity after starring in the family drama ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop’ (2016), where she received favourable reviews. She and co-star Hyun Woo were dubbed as ‘The Ahchoo Couple’ by fans. Lee also won the Best New Actress award in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Award for her performance. In 2017, she starred in her first leading role in a free-to-air TV station with KBS2's youth drama ‘Hit the Top’. Lee Se Young then starred in the fantasy romantic comedy drama ‘A Korean Odyssey’ by the Hong sisters, and was praised for her portrayal of three different characters. In 2018, she played her first big-screen leading role in the comedy film ‘DuckTown’. In 2019, she starred in the tvN historical drama ‘The Crowned Clown’, based on the 2012 Korean historical film ‘Masquerade’, where she played the role of Queen Yoo Sowoon. The same year, she appeared in the horror film ‘Lingering’ and the medical drama ‘Doctor John’. In 2020, she starred in the mystery thriller Memorist as a genius profiler. She then reunited with Shin Sung Rok, whom she previously worked with in ‘Trot Lovers’, for the MBC drama ‘Kairos’. In 2021, she played the role of Sung Deok Im in MBC hit historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve’, co-starring alongside Lee Junho. In 2022, she made a special appearance as a cinema employee in the film ‘Seoul Vibe’. Lee Se Young also played the lead role as lawyer Kim Yuri in KBS romantic comedy drama ‘The Law Cafe’, reuniting with ‘A Korean Odyssey’ co-star Lee Seung Gi.

Photo Credit : News1