PHOTOS: Lee Se Young, 2PM’s Junho, Nam Goong Min and more pose with grace at the ‘2021 MBC Drama Awards’

The 2021 MBC Drama Awards, presented by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was held on December 30, 2021. Kim Sung Joo hosted the award ceremony for the second year in succession. It was aired on December 30, 2021 at 9PM KST. The winners for the awards have been well-deserved along with the equally powerful nominees. Junho and Lee Se Young won ‘Best Couple Award’ for their crackling chemistry on ‘Red Sleeve’. The drama also won many other awards such as Jung Hae Ri won the ‘Best Writer Award’, Jang Hye Jin won the ‘Best Supporting Actress’, Kang Hoon won ‘Best New Actor’ and Lee Deok Hwa won the ‘Best Achievement Award’. ‘Red Sleeve’ also won ‘Drama of the Year’, showing the wide popularity the show received unexpectedly. Lee Sang Yeob won the ‘Excellence Award, Actor in Miniseries’ for the wildly successful ‘On The Verge of Insanity’. The two series ‘The Veil’ and ‘Moebius: The Veil’ also sweeped awards as Jung Moon Sung won the ‘Excellence Award, Actor in a Short Drama’, Jang Young Nam won the ‘Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries’, Kim Ji Eun won ‘Best New Actress’ and Kim Do Hyun won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’. Nam Goong Min also won the Daesang for his role in ‘The Veil’.
Photo Credit : News1
The gracious villain of 'Devil Judge' looks amazing in the white and black pant suit.
The Daesang winner looks dapper in the black and white three piece suit.
Bang Min Ah looks absolutely gorgeous in the white bodycon dress with a deep, veiled back.
Jung Moon Sung, the winner of ‘Excellence Award, Actor in a Short Drama’, smiles sweetly at the paparazzi, dressed in the all-black suit.
Uhm Hyun Kyung, the winner of the 'Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama', looks amazing in the hot pink ribbed dress.
Junho, the main actor for 'Red Sleeve', looks handsome in the black and white tux.
Solbin attracts all the attention as she poses cutely in a simple black bodycon dress.
Kim Ji Eun looks fairy-like in the pink flowy and beaded gown.
Park Ha Sun of 'The Veil' looks sensual in the black dress with a thigh-high slit.
Cha Chung Hwa of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' fame is all about flowers in the flowy white and floral dress.
Jang Hye Jin of 'Parasite' fame wows the people with her gold and white slit dress.
Lee Sang Yeop looks absolutely dapper in the black and white three piece suit.
Kim Hwan Hee, child actor turned gorgeous lady, stole the attention with her strapless peach gown.
Kim Bo Ra looks confident and alluring in the black and boxy dress.