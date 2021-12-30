PHOTOS: Lee Se Young, 2PM’s Junho, Nam Goong Min and more pose with grace at the ‘2021 MBC Drama Awards’

1 / 15

Lee Se Young

The 2021 MBC Drama Awards, presented by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was held on December 30, 2021. Kim Sung Joo hosted the award ceremony for the second year in succession. It was aired on December 30, 2021 at 9PM KST. The winners for the awards have been well-deserved along with the equally powerful nominees. Junho and Lee Se Young won ‘Best Couple Award’ for their crackling chemistry on ‘Red Sleeve’. The drama also won many other awards such as Jung Hae Ri won the ‘Best Writer Award’, Jang Hye Jin won the ‘Best Supporting Actress’, Kang Hoon won ‘Best New Actor’ and Lee Deok Hwa won the ‘Best Achievement Award’. ‘Red Sleeve’ also won ‘Drama of the Year’, showing the wide popularity the show received unexpectedly. Lee Sang Yeob won the ‘Excellence Award, Actor in Miniseries’ for the wildly successful ‘On The Verge of Insanity’. The two series ‘The Veil’ and ‘Moebius: The Veil’ also sweeped awards as Jung Moon Sung won the ‘Excellence Award, Actor in a Short Drama’, Jang Young Nam won the ‘Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries’, Kim Ji Eun won ‘Best New Actress’ and Kim Do Hyun won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’. Nam Goong Min also won the Daesang for his role in ‘The Veil’.

Photo Credit : News1