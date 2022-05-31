PHOTOS: 7 times ‘Tomorrow’ star Lee Soo Hyuk was the definition of dapper

Lee Hyuk Soo, known by his stage name Lee Soo Hyuk, is a South Korean model turned actor. Born on May 31, 1988, Lee Soo Hyuk debuted as a model in 2006. His career soared off once he did cover shoots for popular fashion magazines and starred in music videos of girl groups with the likes of 2NE1 and EXID being among them. Having been a judge for the 4th season of Korea's Next Top Model and being invited for the finale of the 21st season of America's Next Top Model, he has cemented his presence as a model. His acting appearances include roles in dramas ‘White Christmas’ and more recently, ‘Born Again’, ‘Doom at Your Service’, and ‘Tomorrow’. With his enviable physique, Lee Soo Hyuk ensures he’s ready for the camera at all times. Here are some of our favourite looks.
Photo Credit : News1
Lee Soo Hyuk knows how to rock an all-black look better than anyone.
An all-grey look? He's got it!
Lee Soo Hyuk can pull off long coats better than anyone we know!
Lee Soo Hyuk boasts a confident stature no matter where he goes!
Lee Soo Hyuk can take any runway by storm!
Lee Soo Hyuk looks more than ready to take up another vampire role and we're here for it!
