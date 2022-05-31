PHOTOS: 7 times ‘Tomorrow’ star Lee Soo Hyuk was the definition of dapper

1 / 7

Lee Soo Hyuk

Lee Hyuk Soo, known by his stage name Lee Soo Hyuk, is a South Korean model turned actor. Born on May 31, 1988, Lee Soo Hyuk debuted as a model in 2006. His career soared off once he did cover shoots for popular fashion magazines and starred in music videos of girl groups with the likes of 2NE1 and EXID being among them. Having been a judge for the 4th season of Korea's Next Top Model and being invited for the finale of the 21st season of America's Next Top Model, he has cemented his presence as a model. His acting appearances include roles in dramas ‘White Christmas’ and more recently, ‘Born Again’, ‘Doom at Your Service’, and ‘Tomorrow’. With his enviable physique, Lee Soo Hyuk ensures he’s ready for the camera at all times. Here are some of our favourite looks.

Photo Credit : News1