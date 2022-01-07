PHOTOS: 6 times 'Criminal Minds' star Lee Sun Bin proved she can rock every outfit

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Lee Sun Bin! The beautiful idol turned actress turns 28 years old (29 years in Korean age). Lee Sun Bin, also known as Lee Jin Kyung was born in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Known for her extensive work in K-dramas like - 'Squad 38', 'Missing 9', 'Criminal Minds', 'Entourage', 'Another Miss Oh' and made special appearances in 'Jirisan' and 'The Uncanny Counter'. She is a former member of the South Korean girl group JQT. On her special day today, we take a look at some of her best pictures which prove that she can practically rock any outfit she dons!

Photo Credit : News1