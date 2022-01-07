PHOTOS: 6 times 'Criminal Minds' star Lee Sun Bin proved she can rock every outfit

    Little hearts!

    Happy Birthday, Lee Sun Bin! The beautiful idol turned actress turns 28 years old (29 years in Korean age). Lee Sun Bin, also known as Lee Jin Kyung was born in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Known for her extensive work in K-dramas like - 'Squad 38', 'Missing 9', 'Criminal Minds', 'Entourage', 'Another Miss Oh' and made special appearances in 'Jirisan' and 'The Uncanny Counter'. She is a former member of the South Korean girl group JQT. On her special day today, we take a look at some of her best pictures which prove that she can practically rock any outfit she dons!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Pretty in Pink!

    Lee Sun Bin looks lovely in a powder pink jumpsuit as she poses at an event.

    Visual in White!

    Lee Sun Bin looks stunning in a white dress as she poses at an event.

    Beauty in Black!

    Lee Sun Bin looks beautiful in a black outfit as she poses at an event.

    Pretty Plaid!

    Lee Sun Bin looks lovely as she poses at an event.

    Airport look!

    Lee Sun Bin looks cool as she is spotted at the airport, giving us major airport look goals!

