PHOTOS: 6 breathtaking outfits worn by the gorgeous and versatile actress Lee Sung Kyung

1 / 7

A look book of Lee Sung Kyung's best looks over the years

Lee Sung Kyung began her entertainment career as a model where she competed at the local Super Model Contest in 2008. In 2013, The Papers collaborated with Lee Sung Kyung with the single ‘I Love You’. In 2014, she made her acting debut with a supporting role in television drama ‘It's Okay, That's Love’, being the first model-actress promoted under the joint venture of YG Entertainment and K-Plus. This was followed by the weekend drama, ‘Flower of Queen’ in 2015. She won ‘Best New Actress’ in a Special Project Drama at the MBC Drama Awards for her role. In January 2016, Lee Sung Kyung featured in tvN's college romance series, ‘Cheese in the Trap’. On April 28, 2016, she released a collaboration single with Eddy Kim, which is a cover of Sharp's ‘My Lips like Warm Coffee’. She then starred in the SBS' prime-time medical drama, ‘The Doctors’ as a neurosurgeon. The same year, she took on her first leading role in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo’, a youth sports drama inspired by the real-life story of Olympic weightlifting champion Jang Mi-ran. In 2017, Lee Sung Kyung dubbed the film ‘Trolls’ alongside Park Hyung-sik. She was also cast in the romance film ‘Love+Sling’, directed by first-time director Kim Dae-woong. In 2018, she starred in the fantasy melodrama ‘About Time’. She was cast in the action comedy film ‘Miss & Mrs. Cops’ released on May 9, 2019, alongside Ra Mi-ran. In 2020, Lee Sung Kyung starred in the second season of the hit medical drama ‘Dr. Romantic’, playing Cha Eun-jae, a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon with Ahn Hyo-seop as her leading man. In 2021, Lee Sung Kyung confirmed the tvN drama about the ‘Shooting Star’ with Kim Young-dae.

Photo Credit : News1