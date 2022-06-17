PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Sh**ting Stars’ actress Lee Sung Kyung proved she can pull off any look with ease

1 / 6

Lee Sung Kyung

Model, actress and singer, Lee Sung Kyung dons many hats, and does justice to each. The star began her career as a model in 2008, and went on to make her acting debut through a supporting role in ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, in 2014. Following this, she worked in the weekend drama ‘Flower of Queen’ in 2015, which won her the ‘Best New Actress’ award. 2016 brought came with some more big projects for Lee Sung Kyung, which brought the actress some roles which remain iconic to the present day: ‘Cheese in the Trap’, and ‘The Doctors’. Later the same year, Lee Sung Kyung starred in her first leading role, in the youth sports drama ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. The actress’ most recent role is as the character Oh Han Byeol in ‘Sh**ting Stars’, which just completed airing earlier this month. While we await Lee Sung Kyng’s next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks of the star.

Photo Credit : News1