PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Sh**ting Stars’ actress Lee Sung Kyung proved she can pull off any look with ease

Published on Jun 17, 2022 04:33 PM IST   |  2.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Lee Sung Kyung

    Model, actress and singer, Lee Sung Kyung dons many hats, and does justice to each. The star began her career as a model in 2008, and went on to make her acting debut through a supporting role in ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’, in 2014. Following this, she worked in the weekend drama ‘Flower of Queen’ in 2015, which won her the ‘Best New Actress’ award. 2016 brought came with some more big projects for Lee Sung Kyung, which brought the actress some roles which remain iconic to the present day: ‘Cheese in the Trap’, and ‘The Doctors’. Later the same year, Lee Sung Kyung starred in her first leading role, in the youth sports drama ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. The actress’ most recent role is as the character Oh Han Byeol in ‘Sh**ting Stars’, which just completed airing earlier this month. While we await Lee Sung Kyng’s next project, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks of the star.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Vision in White

    Lee Sung Kyung looks like an absolute vision in this white dress!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Chic in Leather

    With her long-bobbed hair, this leather jacket look donned by Lee Sung Kyung is one of our favourites!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Youthful

    This is off-shoulder look especially complements Lee Sung Kyung's youthful smile.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Teenage Dream

    This long T-shirt paired with over-the-knee length boots is a certified fashion win!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Lee Sung Kyung

    Glittering Grace

    Lee Sung Kyung is the epitome of grace in this glittering number.

    Photo Credit : News1