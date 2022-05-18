PHOTOS: Lee Sung Kyung makes casual look glamorous in stills for ‘Shooting Stars’

1 / 6

Lee Sung Kyung

Starring as Oh Han Byul, actress Lee Sung Kyung takes over the role of the head of the PR department at a talent agency in tvN drama ‘Sh**ting Stars’. Her skills at par, she takes on a challenging job aiming to excel at every forefront. Her plans however, are shaken by the presence of Gong Tae Sung, played by Kim Young Dae, who is a top actor at Star Force Entertainment. She has to deal with the hot-tempered man behind-the-scenes who is loved by his fans and is absolutely charming in the public eye. Lee Sung Kyung has become a top star with her past roles in dramas ‘Cheese in the Trap’, ‘The Doctors’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, and ‘Dr. Romantic 2’. Check out her best looks on the show below.

Photo Credit : Studio Dragon