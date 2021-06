1 / 6

See you soon!

SHINee's youngest member is the last one to enlist in the military from the group, making it an emotional hiatus for both the rest of the members as well as fans worldwide. SHINee's Taemin enlisted in active duty as a part of the military band on May 31. After receiving basic military training at a certain training center, he is scheduled to enter military duty as a member of the band. Agency SM Entertainment said, "Since Taemin is hoping to enlist quietly, the enlistment location and time will not be disclosed and no separate event will be held on the same day in respect of his wishes." Before enlisting, Taemin said goodbye to his fans in various ways. He released his last album before enlistment, Advice, on May 18. He said at the time, "I hope this album will be comforting to fans during the hiatus." On his appearance on a show, he also said that, "I'll grow up and come back. I'm looking back on things I've accumulated so far and regret that I haven't been able to spend some "me" time. I want to reset myself through military enlistment. Not self-replication, but I want to open the curtains to a new start." We wish Taemin all the best for his military service and hope that time passes quicker than ever so that we can see our favourite idol once again!

Photo Credit : News1