Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy being underrated best friends

Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio have a beautiful yet underrated friendship. The duo had been friends for a long time and starred in movies including The Revenant and Inception. So much so, in Leonardo's 2016 Oscar speech, the Titanic actor gave a shoutout to Hardy. "Tom, your fierce talent onscreen can only be surpassed by your friendship off-screen," DiCaprio said. From poking fun at each other to being there in times of need, the BFFs have always been each other's backbones. Here's a rare fact about them - Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy had a bet about the latter's Oscar nomination for their movie Revenant. The bet went like, if Hardy gets nominated for an Oscar, then he would have to tattoo the words, "Leo knows all" on his body, but the Venom 2 actor pay attention to DiCaprio then. However, it was later proven that Leo definitely "knew", that is, had assumed correctly about Hardy's nomination, and the star had to tattoo the words on his body! While Leo went on to win an Oscar that year, both the actors were nominated for the award. The tattoo is reportedly inked on Hardy's left arm, and while we didn't get a clear sneak peek ever, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the actor to post pictures of the epic tattoo sometime.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES