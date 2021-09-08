Leslie Jones Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the comedian that made us fall head over heels in love with her

    Leslie Jones posing in a black gown

    Leslie Jones owns every red carpet look

    Leslie Jones has turned 54 years old, and we still can't get enough of her special comedy, and the way she performs on stage, making everyone laugh uncontrollably has always been outstanding. Apart from being a comedian, Jones is also an actress, having graced big movies including Ghostbusters, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Trainwreck among others. Leslie Jones' Saturday Night Live gigs have always been fans' favourites as they love the comedian's ways of owning each character, her delivery, and her style. Jones' fans also have a special place for her extraordinary love for Black Panther in their hearts. In one of her live tweets amid watching Captain America, Jones once seemed to be too fascinated by Black Panther and couldn't get Chadwick Boseman's character out of her head! So much so, she even participated in a commentary for Black Panther which took place in New York, during a screening of the movie. However, as we speak of Jones' professional career, mention must be made of her impeccable styling sense which has always been an audience favourite. From carrying a black gown perfectly to making sure rocking a tux, she has always been class apart when it came to trying out different styles. On the actress and comedian's birthday, we take a look at Leslie Jones' best appearances where she is flawlessly carrying a perfect look:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Leslie Jones in a pink gown

    Leslie Jones at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters

    Leslie Jones looks absolutely breathtaking in the gown! In this picture, Jones was attending the premiere of Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Leslie Jones in a purple gown

    Leslie Jones at the Premiere of Sony's Angry Birds 2

    We can't get over this look of the comedian. While attending the premiere of Sony's Angry Birds 2, Jones was spotted looking absolutely flawless in a purple dress!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Leslie Jones in a sky blue tux

    Leslie Jones at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

    In this picture, Jones was attending the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. The tux on her looks fantastic, and pastel colours seem to look too wonderful on Jones.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Leslie Jones in a tux

    Jones at 70th Emmy Awards

    Leslie Jones looks phenomenal in the tux! RuPaul and Leslie Jones pose onstage amid the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Leslie Jones looks like a boss

    Leslie Jones at the red carpet of 2018 Time 100 Gala

    Leslie Jones looks like a complete boss in this attire. The white tux, coupled with the black goggles does make her styling quite powerful and noteworthy!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES