Leslie Jones Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the comedian that made us fall head over heels in love with her

1 / 6

Leslie Jones owns every red carpet look

Leslie Jones has turned 54 years old, and we still can't get enough of her special comedy, and the way she performs on stage, making everyone laugh uncontrollably has always been outstanding. Apart from being a comedian, Jones is also an actress, having graced big movies including Ghostbusters, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Trainwreck among others. Leslie Jones' Saturday Night Live gigs have always been fans' favourites as they love the comedian's ways of owning each character, her delivery, and her style. Jones' fans also have a special place for her extraordinary love for Black Panther in their hearts. In one of her live tweets amid watching Captain America, Jones once seemed to be too fascinated by Black Panther and couldn't get Chadwick Boseman's character out of her head! So much so, she even participated in a commentary for Black Panther which took place in New York, during a screening of the movie. However, as we speak of Jones' professional career, mention must be made of her impeccable styling sense which has always been an audience favourite. From carrying a black gown perfectly to making sure rocking a tux, she has always been class apart when it came to trying out different styles. On the actress and comedian's birthday, we take a look at Leslie Jones' best appearances where she is flawlessly carrying a perfect look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES