Lesser known facts about Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

1 / 5

Highest paid actor of industry

Puneeth Rajkumar also known as Appu, is a popular actor in the Kannada Industry. His talent for acting matched his passion for singing. In addition to acting, he also took on the mantle of a producer TV host and etc. The man of many talents captivated the hearts of audiences and remained one of the most loved actors ever. He is also cherished by his fans for his kind and down to earth nature.. For the unversed, Fondly called as Appu, Kannada superstar passed away on October 29th, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today, March 17, marks the first birth anniversary of the legendary actor. In fact, his last film James has also released today and is receiving massive response from the audiences. This film marks the one last time of Powerstar on the big screen and is also extra special to fans as they had the chance to witness all three Rajkumar's brothers including Puneeth, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra together on the screen. While all his fans and loved are remembering him on the special day with fond memories, let's take a look at five little-known facts about Puneeth Rajkumar.

Photo Credit : Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram