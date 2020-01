1 / 8

Raising the temperature

Liam Hemsworth is one of the most popular stars in the Hollywood film industry. The actor is extremely loved by the audience and enjoys a massive fan following. He played the role of Josh Taylor in the soap opera Neighbours and Marcus in the children's television series The Elephant Princess. Hemsworth starred as Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010), as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games film series (2012–2015) and as Jake Morrison in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016). The actor was married to Miley Cyrus for a while. However, they unfortunately part ways last year. He has recently been in the news for his relationship with Gabriella Brooks. 'Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,' said a source. The actor is very active on social media and keeps blessing his fans with some drool worthy pictures of his. Check out some of his jaw-dropping pictures here.

