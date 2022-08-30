Liam Payne Birthday: 6 facts about the One Direction member you probably didn't know

Liam Payne turns 29! The singer first made his way up the ladder of success in 2008 when he debuted with his five-member boy group One Direction. Soon, the band's popularity shot higher and higher until the group became one of the most popular boy groups of all time. But things started to fall apart after Zayn Malik decided to part ways with the group in 2015. The same year, the band announced an indefinite hiatus and decided to grow their solo careers. Payne debuted his first single in 2017 titled Strip That Down and by 2019 he had released his first album, LP1. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Liam Payne.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In 2008, Payne first auditioned for X-factor but eventually dropped out of the competition. He came back in 2010 and ended up paired with four other boys as a group.
Unlike the staple dogs and cats, Payne houses two pet turtles named Boris and Archimedes.
He has a peculiar fear of spoons.
Payne has previously shared that he does not like alcohol though he admits to being tipsy a few times.
Payne has previously expressed a special love for the Toy Story movie series.
Payne and Maya Henry got engaged in 2020 after the singer popped the question and proposed to his girlfriend. However, the couple subsequently broke off their engagement in 2022.