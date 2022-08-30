Liam Payne Birthday: 6 facts about the One Direction member you probably didn't know

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Liam Payne

Liam Payne turns 29! The singer first made his way up the ladder of success in 2008 when he debuted with his five-member boy group One Direction. Soon, the band's popularity shot higher and higher until the group became one of the most popular boy groups of all time. But things started to fall apart after Zayn Malik decided to part ways with the group in 2015. The same year, the band announced an indefinite hiatus and decided to grow their solo careers. Payne debuted his first single in 2017 titled Strip That Down and by 2019 he had released his first album, LP1. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Liam Payne.

Photo Credit : Getty Images