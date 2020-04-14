10 Positive affirmations that will help you begin your remaining days of lockdown on a good note

1 / 10

Positive affirmations to help you get through lockdown

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown further till May 3, 2020. The extension of lockdown may be a boon for introverts but the constant bombardment of information and news on COVID-19 has also made many feel anxious and stressed. It is not just affecting the physical health, but it is also taking a toll on mental health. We absolutely understand that it is extremely difficult to stay indoors. But given the current situation, there's no escape. And for the sake of our health, as well as others, staying indoors is the only smart thing one can do right now. While we believe you're already doing that, we understand it isn't easy. While some are trying to do their best and are keeping themselves busy by reading books or doing activities at home, for people who suffer from anxiety, the situation is only getting worse. However, we are here to make your life a little easier. To help you get through the remaining days of the lockdown, we have listed down a few positive affirmations that you must tell yourself and repeat all day to feel stronger inside.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla