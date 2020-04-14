/
/
/
10 Positive affirmations that will help you begin your remaining days of lockdown on a good note
10 Positive affirmations that will help you begin your remaining days of lockdown on a good note
Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown further till May 3, 2020. To help you get through the remaining days of the lockdown, we have listed down a few positive affirmations that you must tell yourself every day.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5430 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 14, 2020 01:03 pm
1 / 10
Positive affirmations to help you get through lockdown
Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown further till May 3, 2020. The extension of lockdown may be a boon for introverts but the constant bombardment of information and news on COVID-19 has also made many feel anxious and stressed. It is not just affecting the physical health, but it is also taking a toll on mental health. We absolutely understand that it is extremely difficult to stay indoors. But given the current situation, there's no escape. And for the sake of our health, as well as others, staying indoors is the only smart thing one can do right now. While we believe you're already doing that, we understand it isn't easy. While some are trying to do their best and are keeping themselves busy by reading books or doing activities at home, for people who suffer from anxiety, the situation is only getting worse. However, we are here to make your life a little easier. To help you get through the remaining days of the lockdown, we have listed down a few positive affirmations that you must tell yourself and repeat all day to feel stronger inside.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
2 / 10
Those these times are difficult, they are only a short phase of life.
Remind yourself of this every day until the lockdown ends.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
3 / 10
I have the courage to create positive change in my life.
Believe you have the courage in you to make the changes your heart desires.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
4 / 10
I am grateful to be alive. It is my joy and pleasure to live another wonderful day.
Always remember, you deserve to be loved and live another wonderful day.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
5 / 10
I am releasing all the negative thoughts.
You have the power to let go of the negativity, so do it.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
6 / 10
The more I focus my mind on the good, the more good comes to my life.
Plain and simple. Just keep reminding yourself of this.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
7 / 10
I have the power to create all the success and prosperity I desire.
You need to say this to yourself every day. And don't just say it, but believe it too.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
8 / 10
Every challenge I face is an opportunity to grow and improve.
This is one of the most important affirmations to tell yourself. Face your challenges, they'll only help you grow.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
9 / 10
I choose to be kind to myself, and love myself unconditionally
No matter what, love yourself.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
10 / 10
All is well
This will remind you of Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. By saying this, you will be able to move forward.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla