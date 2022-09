Happy Birthday Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart turns 26! The actress is best known for being the lead character in the CW series Riverdale. She has also broken through the wide bridge and has worked in films like Chemical Hearts, Hustlers and more. The actress is also admired by fans for her bold yet classic fashion choices on the red carpets as she frequently makes her rounds at the most prestigious event and aces them everytime. On that note, check out some of Lili Reinhart's best red carpet looks so far.